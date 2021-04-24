UNHCR is set to open two refugee camps in Amhara regional state for Eritrean migrants whose shelters in Tigray region were shut down due to fighting between government and regional forces.

The new camps would be built near Debarq town, the Ethiopian Agency for Refugees and Returnees Affairs (ARRA) told BBC Amharic Service.

The building of the refugee camps would begin immediately after the legal documents are readily available, UNHCR has said

The Eritrean migrants, largely political ones, will move to the new refugee camps before the rainy season begins, it said.

Following the conflict that broke out in the Tigray region in November last year, 19,200 Eritrean refugees left Hitsats and Shemelba refugee camps and dispersed to different parts of Ethiopia.