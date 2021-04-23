National Electoral Board of Ethiopia extends voters’ registration deadline by two weeks

The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE)has extended voters’ registration deadline which ended Friday April 23, 2021 by two weeks.

More than 18.4 million voters have been registered so far to vote in the upcoming general election which is scheduled to be held on June 5, 2021.

Lower number of voters’ registration during nearly past one month due to security and logistics challenges has compelled the board to extend the registration period.

The board has managed to register 80 percent of the electorate in Sidama and Oromia regions as well as Addis Ababa city and Dire Dawa administrations. The performance in the remaining regions, however, was 51 percent and below.

Despite significant improvement in the past week, NEBE reported that many polling stations were still pending.

With the exception of a few hotspots, many polling stations in the country are ready to peacefully undertake elections, according to the national electoral security committee’s assessment presented on Thursday at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.