Ethiopia’s Bahir Dar turned into ghost city as residents held a stay at home protests

Bahir Dar, capital of the Amhara Regional State of Ethiopia was turned into a ghost city on Friday as residents held a stay at home protests.

The protest came after the new wave of protests hit cities and towns of the Amhara region, demanding the government to stop ethnically motivated killings against the people of Amhara in Oromia region.

Government offices, businesses, transportation and schools were shut down but it was not clear if the the stay at home protest would continue in the beautiful city of northern Ethiopia.

According to information reaching Mereja.com, the protest is an extension of widespread protests demanding for justice for target attacks by the rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) in North Shoa Zone of Amhara region.

The regional government Friday afternoon warned that it would take measures against those people who will not return to their businesses as of Saturday.

Meanwhile, anti government protests in the region have continued for the fourth day, calling and end of targeted attacks against ethnic Amhara people.