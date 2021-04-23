Ethiopia’s National Defense Force dismissed allegations that some of its members participated in recent violence in Amhara Region

Ethiopian army’s Lieutenant General Bacha Debele dismissed allegations that some members of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) including army generals participated in the recent violence in North Shoa Zone of Amhara Regional State.



Briefing journalists on Friday, Bacha said the recent violence in Ataye, Shewarobit, Eferata Gedim and Antsokia were orchestrated by a third party in a bid to gain political advantage through creating conflict between the Oromo and Amhara ethnic peoples.

There have been accusations on social media that ethnic Oromo soldiers of ENDF including army generals involved in the attack against ethnic Amharas in the zone, backing the killing Oromo Liberation Front (OLF-Shene) with the supply of firearms.



“The defamation against the ENDF was aimed at creating wider conflicts between the two brotherly peoples and disintegrating Ethiopia,” he added.



The defamation is tantamount to playing with fire and ENDF will take the case to the court, he added.

The Army General went on saying that ENDF faced no organized force in the North Shoa Zone as its troops arrived there to defend the attacks.