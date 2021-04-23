Ethiopian army thwarts attempts by fugitive members of TPLF to escape out of Tigray region – ENDF (video)

The Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) said they have thwarted attempts by fugitive leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to escape out of the embattled Tigray region.

Lieutenant General Bacha Debelle of ENDF in a briefing said the majority of the fugitive members of the rebel force were killed as they were trying to cross to neighboring Sudan while others retreated back to the hills of northern Tigray.

Bacha said majority members of the rebel force who were neutralized in the latest operation had forged IDs with altered names.

According to the Lieutenant General, the national army is pursuing the remaining fugitive leaders and members of the rebel force. Video: