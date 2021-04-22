Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed calls on citizens to join security institutions to defend the nation from evolving attacks (video)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed blamed third parties for unfolding conflicts in Ethiopia, urging the public to support and strengthen security institutions for a better nation.

Abiy said hired bandits are striving hard to destabilize Ethiopia by killing civilians. He called on all Ethiopia loving citizens to stand in unison with the National Defense Force, Federal Police and the government.

“Once again, we call upon more people to join the National Defense Force and Federal Police to defend the nation from evolving attacks. Turning deaf ears to our repeated calls but accusing us via social media would be futile exercise,” he said.

Prime Minister Abiy further underscored that the current elections are consequential to transform the nation having strong and legitimate government, calling citizens to register and vote. Video: