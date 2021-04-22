Chairperson of National Electoral Board of Ethiopia hints extension of voter registration deadline for 6th general election

Chairperson of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) Birtukan Midekissa has hinted extension of voter registration deadline for the 6th general election due to end Friday.

The news was announced on Thursday a day before the deadline for electorates to take voting cards to cast ballots in June’s election.

Birtukan hints at extension of the deadline without specifying the duration, citing security problems as one of the major impediments for low voter registration exercise over the past month.

The chairperson also cited delays in opening of registration offices as another challenge that had affected the registration exercise.

Birtukan’s announcement came during a special meeting chaired by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed who held discussion on the election process with regional presidents and cities’ mayors.