Armed men kill undisclosed numbers of civilians in Sedal District in Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State – EHRC

Armed men have surrounded Sedal District in Kamashi Zone of Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State and killed undisclosed numbers of civilians, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has said.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, EHRC said it has got evidence that the armed group has launched targeted attacks in the district where at least 25,000 residents live.

EHRC said the armed group continues to slay civilians including leaders of the district and zonal administrations. The rebel force also kidnapped people and burned down residential houses and government offices.

Residents of the district told EHRC that the well armed force besieged the local security forces and the federal troops have not arrived yet. Majority of residents have fled to other parts of the country.

EHCR said it is concerned with increasing security problems in the region and called on the regional and federal to join forces and defend the well organized attack before the worst comes.