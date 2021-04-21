Mekelle police captured robbers while trying to steal medical equipment, wearing Ethiopian military uniforms (video)

Police in Mekelle, capital of the restive state of Tigray said they have captured robbers who were trying to steal medical equipment which were donated to the regional state.



“Wearing the military uniforms of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces and Federal Police, the robbers had tried to steal the medical equipment which were placed in a warehouse in Ider sub city,” Abrha Gudafai, Commander of the Mekele Police has said.

Commander Abrha said there are wide spread of robbery and stealing in Mekelle city and other towns amid the law enforcement operation in the regional state. Video: