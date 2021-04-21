Ethiopia dismissed reports that its 61 soldiers were captured by Sudanese troops (video)

Ethiopia has dismissed reports that its 61 soldiers were captured by the Sudanese troops.

In a weekly briefing on Wednesday, Ambassador Dina Mufti said Ethiopia did not enter into military conflict Sudan even though the latter seized the former’s territory by force.

He said Ethiopia wants to resolve the border dispute with Sudan peacefully.

The Ethiopian government accuses Sudan of invading Ethiopian territory, and its military of taking advantage of the security vacuum in the border area. This vacuum has been created by the government’s armed confrontation with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in the north of Ethiopia.

He said those 59 farmers and two militiamen who were captured by Sudan are released.