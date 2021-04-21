Abiy Ahmed said he will resign as Prime Minister of Ethiopia if a person is killed in an ethnically motivated attack – leaked info (video)

Abiy Ahmed said he will resign as Prime Minister of Ethiopia if a person is killed in an ethnically motivated attack in Oromia Regional State, according to leaked info.

His remark came following multiple protests that hit cities and towns in Amhara Regional State, demanding the government to stop targeted killings against ethnic Amharas.

He made the remark during a closed door gathering in which about Aba Gada, traditional Oromo leaders and high ranking government officials were attended, the leaked info said.

The information is being trending on social media but many dismissed it as “false and unrealistic.” Video:

