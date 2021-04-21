Wave of anti-government protests continue in Amhara Region, demanding an end to ethnically motivated attacks (video)

Wave of anti-government protests continue to hit the streets of different cities/towns in Amhara Regional State of Ethiopia, demanding an end to ethnically motivated attacks against Amhara people in the country’s Oromia region.

The non-violent protesters in Debere Berhan, Lalibela, North Dessie and Wadla towns accused the federal and Oromia regional governments of being behind the targeted attacks against ethnic Amhara people.

Last week, the well armed rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) with alleged support from the Oromia government killed hundreds of ethnic Amhara people largely women and children in Ataye town, Shewarobit, Antsokia and other towns in Amhara region.

The Ataye town is turned into ash and currently its residents are sheltered in neighboring towns including in Mehal Meda and Debre Berhan towns of Amhara region.