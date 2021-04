Ethiopia has earned $2.45 billion from export of different commodities during the past nine months.

Compared to same period of the previous year, the earnings of the country from export has seen $363 million increase. Out of the total earnings, over 50 percent of which was generated from agricultural commodities export.

Acting Public Relations Director of the Ethiopian Ministry of Trade and Industry Kassa Alamerew said the earning represents 84 percent of the target for the state period.Video: