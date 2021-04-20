Anti-government protests rocked major cities of Amhara Region demanding justice for victims of unfolding ethnic based attacks (video)

Anti-government protests have rocked major cities of Amhara Regional State as demonstrators demanded justice for hundreds of civilians who were killed in ethnic based attacks in different parts of Ethiopia.

The anti-government rallies Tuesday hit Bahir Dar, Gonder, Debremarkos, Kombolcha other cities and towns with demonstrators demanding Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government to bring the perpetrators of the unfolding massacre against the Amhara people before justice or step down.

The protesters accused the government of failing to rescue vulnerable Amhara people in North Shoa, Wellega and Metekel Zones where hundreds of civilians were killed by the extremist Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) despite repeated rescue calls.

The protestors further accused president of the Oromia Regional State-Shimeles Abdissa of spearheading the massacre of ethnic Amhara people in Oromia Regional State. One of the slogans reads as “Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Shimeles Abdissa must be charged at international court.”

Other slogans read as “Abiy Ahmed have conspired the fighting between Somalia and Afar peoples”; “Abiy Ahmed is OLF leader”” and the ruling government is destroying Ethiopia.” Video: