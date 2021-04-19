Oromia Police say they have seized nine quintals of cannabis while smuggled to border town of Ethiopia

The Oromia Police said they have seized nine quintals of cannabis drug, which had been smuggled from Shashemene town to Moyale, border town of Ethiopia.

The drug which was loaded on Isuzu – plate number 3-70251 AA was seized by the Oromia police force at a place called Web locality along Addis Ababa – Moyale route based on a tip it got from the public.

The Oromia police commission said the driver of the vehicle is still at large. It appreciated the public for giving such a tip and called on to do the same to prevent similar crimes.

The Oromia Police in a statement said they have seized 17,600 kilogram of drug over the past nine months.