Relative calm returned to North Shoa Zone amid threats of attacks as rebel force not cleared – Amhara Region

Relative calm has returned to North Shoa Zone chiefly in Ataye town of Amhara Regional State where unspecified numbers of civilians were killed by the rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), the State’s Communication Bureau Director has said.



The return of relative calm has prompted some residents to return to their homes though almost all houses and buildings in the town are completely destroyed or burned to ash by the rebel force.

The State’s Communication Bureau Director Gizachew Muluneh told local media that the security situation was improving and gunshots were not heard but warned threats of attacks as members of the rebel force are still hidden in surrounding areas.

He said the regional and federal security forces are jointly working to clear the region from the well armed rebel force which is trying to destabilize the whole regional state.