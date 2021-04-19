Two individuals were killed in a bomb blast in Lideta Sub City in Ethiopian capital – Police

Two individuals were killed in a bomb blast in Lideta Sub City in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, the metropolitan police commission has said.

The bomb went off in front of the Ethiopian Meteorological Agency Headquarters. It killed two people and wounded one another, Daniel Tafesse -Assistant Inspector of the Lideta Police Crime Investigation Department has said.

The explosion happened around 2 p.m. local time and it is not clear if the grenade attack was politically motivated, and as to who is behind the explosion.

Police said they have found another bomb in one of the victims pocket.