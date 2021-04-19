Protesters demanded Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to step down; justice for recently killed Amhara people (video)

Tens of thousands of protesters in Dessie town in Ethiopia’s Amhara Regional State demanded justice for ethnic Amhara people who were massacred in Ataye, Shewarobit, Kemissie, Karahore and other places in Oromia Regional State, chanting anti-government slogans and calling for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to step down.

Hundreds of people have been killed, particularly women, children and elderly people in a three-day ethnically motivated attack in Ataye town which was turned into ash as the assassin rebel Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) attacked and burned the town.

The protesters accused the Amhara Prosperity Party of failing to defend the rights of the people it represented as the rebel force which was believed to have the backing of the Oromia Special Force to engage in targeted attacks..Video: