Ethiopian National Defense Forces begin military offensive against forces responsible for killing of civilians – Ministry of Defense

Ethiopia’s Ministry of Defense has just announced that the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) led by a command post, has begun military offensive against forces responsible for the killing of civilians and destruction of pubic properties in North Shoa Zone and Oromia Special districts in South Wello Zone in the central part of the country.

The Ministry in a statement said the security challenges have been mounting in some parts of the country as the ENDF has successfully carried out the law enforcement operation in Tigray Regional State.

According to the ministry, the ENDF has been busy resolving the conflicts that occurred between members of Amhara and Qimant people in the North West, Oromia and Amhara people in the west and Afar and Somali people in the eastern part of the country.



The ministry said now the ENDF has begun taking offensive measures against those forces which are responsible for the killing of civilians including women and children in Atay town and neighboring areas in Amhara Regional State and Oromia special districts in South Wello zone.

The Ministry’s statement said nothing about the causality and who was responsible for the senseless killings and destruction of properties in Ataye, Shewa Robit and Karakore towns.The government once again disclosed that the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF)has been behind the ethnically motivated attacks against the Amhara people. Residents in Ataye and Shewarobit, however claimed the attacks were government sponsored whereby the attacker have had the banking of Oromo Special force.



The statement said a state of emergency has been declared in North Shoa, South Wello -Oromo Special Districts that bans carrying of firearms along the road within 20 kilometre distance from left and right sides of the road all the way from Debre-Sina to Kombolcha towns.