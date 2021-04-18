Two bottom outlets of Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam go operational – Minister (video)

Ethiopia’s Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy, Dr. Seleshi Bekele announced that two bottom outlets of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) have been completed and gone operational.

The bottom outlets which release water to the downstream countries have been completed, tested and become operational, he said.

According to the Minister, the two bottom outlets can pass the natural flow of water without any interruption.

Dr. Seleshi said the GERD would prevent Sudan from risk of flooding like the one occurred last rainy season, saves loses of water in flood plains