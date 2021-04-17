Federal and regional forces could not resist the widespread attacks by rebel force in Semien Shoa Zone in Amhara Region – Official (video)

The federal and regional forces could not resist the widespread attacks by rebel force in Semien Shoa Zone in Amhara Regional State, Chief Administrator of the Zone has disclosed..

The zone chief administrator Tadesse Geberetsadik said the rebel force almost destroyed Ataye, one of the towns of Semien Shoa Zone and subjected tens of thousands residents to forced displacement.

According to the chief administrator, the attacks by the Oromo Liberation Front are spreading fast to neighboring districts including Shewarobt and Kara Kore towns.Video