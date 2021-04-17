Undisclosed number of civilians killed and hundreds of houses burned down by ongoing attacks in Semen Shoa Zone of Amhara – Official

A rebel force killed undisclosed number of civilians and burned down hundreds of houses by ongoing attacks in Semen Shoa Zone of Ethiopia’s Amhara Regional State, local official has said.

The Zone’s Security Head Abera Mekonnen and residents blamed the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) and its allies for the renewed attacks which claimed lives of civilians and property

Abera told the BBC Amharic Service that the attacking troops were well armed and had a large number of troops. “The rebel force has attacked five districts in the zone thus far” he added

He said currently the fighting is taking place between the Ethiopian National Defense Force supported by the Amhara Special Forces against the Oromo Liberation Front/Army which is believed to have the backing of the Oromia Regional State Government.