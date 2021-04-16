Coca-Cola in Ethiopia unveils a new look of Sprite in a clear plastic bottle

(Press Release) – The Coca-Cola system in Ethiopia has today officially unveiled the new iconic look of its leading sparkling lemon-lime flavored soft drink, Sprite, in a clear polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic bottle packaging. The latest shift from its iconic green bottle means more Sprite bottles can be collected, recycled, and reused to make new ones, a move that is part of Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste vision, which targets to collect and recycle the equivalent of every bottle or can it sells and use 50% recycled content in all its packaging by 2030.

“People in Ethiopia can enjoy the same great taste of their favorite sparkling lemon-lime drink knowing their bottle can be easily recycled and made into new bottles,” said Daryl Wilson, Managing Director, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa – Ethiopia during the launch.

Clear PET can be made into a wide range of new products, such as pillow and duvet inners, as well as into new bottles, making it more valuable than green PET, which has limited uses.

“The World Without Waste” strategy represents Coca-Cola’s commitment to doing business sustainably which includes addressing the packaging waste challenge. Additionally, clear PET plastic contributes to economic empowerment as it will contribute to the enhanced income of waste reclaimers in Ethiopia who depend on collecting and selling packaging waste for a living,” added Wilson.

With its presence in over 200 countries, including Ethiopia, Sprite’s new transparent look features a see-through bottle, a refreshed icon of the brand’s bold and Sprite ‘spark’ with a distinct label and bright green cover.

The sprite clear bottle launch was attended by representatives from Coca-Cola Ethiopia, the Ethiopian Environmental Protection Authority, the Addis Ababa Waste management Agency, other governmental and private environmental organizations, and members of the media.

Tigist Getu, Coca-Cola’s Marketing Manager for Ethiopia and HORN of Africa, remarked: “We are excited to introduce the transparent Sprite bottle in Ethiopia and to support the government’s environmental sustainability endeavors in line with the environmental policy and national development strategy. Indeed, the change of the iconic bottle look is a demonstration of Coca-Cola’s commitment to environment protection using eco-friendly innovations.”