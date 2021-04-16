COVID-19 patients admitted in Intensive Care Unit tops 1000 – Ethiopia’s Health Minister (video)

The number of COVID-19 patients in Ethiopia who are admitted in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) surpasses 1000 mark as the infection rate of the virus increases alarmingly.

Ethiopia has so far reported 236, 554 COVID-19 cases, with 3,285 deaths and 175, 879 recoveries. The number of patients who have been admitted in ICU reached 1031, Dr. Lia Taddesse Minister of health said in a briefing on Friday.

More than 430,000 people have so far received COVID-19 vaccination in the country, said the Minister of Health, Dr Lia said.

The jabs were administered to front-line workers and individuals aged 64 and above, the Minister said.

In addition to increasing the pace of the vaccination, efforts were underway jointly with AU and other international agencies to get 5 million vaccines in the near future, Dr Lia indicated. Video:

