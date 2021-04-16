Several civilians have been killed and thousands others displaced due to renewed attack in Ataye town – Local Official

Several civilians have been killed and thousands others displaced due to a renewed attack in Ataye town in North Shoa Zone of Amhara regional state, the zone’s administration has said.

Administrator of the North Shoa Zone Tadesse Gebretsadik said the latest attack has continued since Wednesday in well armed bandits who overwhelmed the local security forces. He called for immediate deployment of federal troops to stop the killing furher burninghouses.

The attack came few days after leaders of Amhara and Oromia Prosperity Party agreed to jointly work to ensure peace at their common border areas and stop attacks of similar nature.

The administrator accused the federal government of turning deaf ears to the requests of the people in the zone to deploy the National Defense army in the zone.

The administrator said the attack is being carried out in a well organized way whereby a number of vehicles were serving the bandits.