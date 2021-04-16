An earthquake hits parts of eastern Ethiopia including Dire Dawa and Harar towns

An earthquake hit parts of eastern Ethiopia including Haremaya, Dire Dawa and Harar towns, a senior expert has disclosed.

The 3.0 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale started at about 8:38 local time in the evening and was active for a few seconds, Geology, Astronomy and Space Science Director in the Addis Ababa University Professor Atalay Ayele has said.

According to the director, the earthquake had centered at a place called Ejersa Goro but it was felt in Dire Dawa, Haremay and Harar towns.

Professor Atalay said the earthquake occurred in the Ethiopian Rift Valley and caused no damage. Earthquakes of such kind occur frequently in Semera, capital of Afar regional state.