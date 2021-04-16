There is no proof Eritrean forces have started withdrawing from Ethiopia’s Tigray region – UN

There is no proof that Eritrean forces have started withdrawing from the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, UN under-secretary general of humanitarian affairs has said.

In a comment he made during a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Thursday Mark Lowcock reportedly said “unfortunately, I must say that neither the UN nor any of the humanitarian agencies we work with have seen proof of Eritrean withdrawal,” from Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

Thursday’s closed-door meeting was the latest in a number of similar sessions since the start of the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region where thousands of people have been killed since November last year.

Eritrea will withdraw troops from Ethiopia almost five months after a conflict started in the Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed disclosed two weeks ago.