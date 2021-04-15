Sudan serving the interest of a third party over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam negotiation – MoFA Spokesperson (video)

Sudan has continued to serve the interests a third party during the latest negotiation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dina Mufti has said

Briefing journalists on Thursday Dina said Ethiopia has addressed all Sudan’s concerns with regard to the filling and safety of the dam. “Ethiopia also assured Sudan that it will be held accountable for any problem that might occur in connection to the safety and operation of the dam, which Sudan rejected.” he said.

The Sudanese government’s stance on the Renaissance Dam negotiations before and after the border dispute is different. Sudanese opposition to the Renaissance Dam came after the border dispute with Ethiopia and since then it has been actively expressing conflicting views on the GERD. Video: