New round of violence has hit Ataye town in Amhara Regional State after unidentified men burned down residential houses

A new round of violence has hit Ataye town in Amhara Regional State of Ethiopia after unidentified men burned down residential houses.

The violence occurred in Ataye and Karakore towns in Efrata-Gedim district at around 8PM Wednesday in well organized attacks by armed men, administrator of the district Demissew Meshesha has said.

According to the administrator, gunshots are heard in rural parts of the district even after members of the National Defense Forces were deployed. “The security situations in Ataye and Karakore towns have now returned to normal,” he said. T

he administrator fell short to speak about causality if any due the latest attack.“Had not the government forces been deployed quickly, the violence could have turned into worse,” he said.

It is to be recalled that more than 100 people were killed last month in what is called politically motivated attack.