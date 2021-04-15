National Defense Forces of Ethiopia chasing remnants of outlawed TPLF force – Senior Military Officer

The National Defense Forces of Ethiopia is chasing remnants of the outlawed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which endured heavy losses after recent fighting, a Senior Military Officer has said.

Head of the South Command Major General Solomon Itafa told local media that several members of the rebel force have been killed in airstrikes while trying to escape along the border of Amhara and Afar regions.

According to the Major General, the escaping force have continued beheading the dead bodies of some of its members and recently it decapitated bodies of a female and four males.

Unlike the past, remnants of the rebel force have been cornered and faced critical situations where they can no longer exist as combatants, he added