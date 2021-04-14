Number of displaced people arriving in Amhara Region from restive Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz hits half a million people – Official

The number of displaced people arriving in the Amhara region has been increasing as ethnic based attacks against ethnic Amhara continue in different parts of Ethiopia.

The Amhara Disaster Prevention and Food Security Commissioner Zelalem Lejalem said the number of displaced Amhara people from Oromia, Tigray and Benishangul-Gumuz Regional States has hit half a million.

The displaced people who fled ethnically motivated attacks are currently sheltered in Chagni, North Wello, South Wello and Gonder temporary refugee camps, he said adding those displaced people who are living within the community are not counted.



The Amhara regional government believes that the displaced people must return and resettle back to their former living areas with joint efforts of the federal government and regional states.