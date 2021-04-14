Sudan’s Prime Minister calls his Egyptian and Ethiopian counterparts for closed-door meeting over the filling and operation of GERD – Sudan Tribune

(Sudan tribune) Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has called his Egyptian and Ethiopian counterparts for a closed-door meeting over the filling and operation of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), after the failure of the Kinshasa discussions, a week ago.

The Sudanese cabinet in a statement released on Tuesday said the invitation is in line with the Declaration of Principles of 23 March 2015, which provides to hold talks at the level of heads of states or prime ministers if their delegations fail to settle a dispute.