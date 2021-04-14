Ethiopia has called on international community to put pressure on Sudan to evacuate its troops from Ethiopian territories

Ethiopia has called on the international community to put pressure on Sudan to evacuate its troops from Ethiopian territories.

In a statement Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sudan has forcefully occupied Ethiopian territories since 6 November 2020 while the Ethiopian army was preoccupied with the law and order operation in Tigray.

Although Sudan is the current Chair of IGAD, it is regrettable to see it as the main actor in jeopardizing the peace and security of the Horn of Africa by invading Ethiopian territories, plundering and displacing civilians and beating war drums to occupy even more lands, it added.

Ethiopia is ready to solve its border dispute with Sudan using existing conflict resolution mechanisms once the status quo is maintained as per the 1972 Exchange of Notes between the two that prohibits displacement and force to solve border issues till amicable solution is found, the statement noted.