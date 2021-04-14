Security challenges in multiple parts of Ethiopia have affected voter registration activities of 6th general elections – NEBE Chair

Security challenges in multiple parts of Ethiopia have affected voter registration activities of the 6th general elections scheduled for June 5, 2021, Chairperson of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has said.

Out of the planned 50,000 voters’ registration offices, 25,151 of them are operational due to security challenges particularly in Ethiopia’s Oromia, Amhara, South Nations Nationalities and Peoples and Benishangul-Gumuz Regional States, NEBE Chair Birtukam Midekissa has said.

Birtukan told journalists that the board has faced serious security challenges to transport election materials to Afar and Somali regions where fresh ethnic based clashes broke out. “No election registration office is opened in these two regions due to the security challenges,” she added.