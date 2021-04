A grenade attack in Nekemte town, western Ethiopia’s Oromia region has left one person dead and nine others injured including three security officers.

The blast occurred at the Sokiele Hotel which was frequently visited by local authorities and government troops.

There have been no claims of responsibility for the attack.

Oromia Special Force Nekemt Police Regiment Head Girma Abdissa blamed the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) for the attack.