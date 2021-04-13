Ethiopian General ruled out war option to resolve border disputes with neighboring Sudan (video)

Ethiopian General ruled out war as an option to resolve border disputes with neighboring Sudan, stressing war is destructive for both nations.

In a relevant briefing on Tuesday, Lieutenant Bacha Debele said Ethiopia will never enter into war with Sudan and wants to resolve through negotiations.

“You can take the border dispute issue with Sudan to international court. What you cannot resolve by law was the conflict with TPLF Junta,” he said.

He blamed a third party for aggravating the border conflict between Sudan and Ethiopia. Video