Ethiopia claims killing of unspecified number of TPLF guards, smashing its small military training camps (video)

The Ethiopian army killed an unspecified number of guards of the fugitive leaders of Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and captured many others in an offensive they conducted last week, a senior military officer has said.

Briefing journalists on Tuesday Lieutenant General Bacha Debele said the army carried the offensive in eight fronts and used all war technologies and ammunition the nation could have to inflict heavy blows against the TPLF force.

He said the army defeated the TPLF force and pushed to the point where it can no longer exist as an organized force and smashed the fornt’s small military training camps in different locations of Tigray. Video:

