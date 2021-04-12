Ethiopia forecasts 10 percent GDP growth rate this year amid economic losses due to COVID-19 pandemic – State Minister of Finance (video)

Ethiopia forecasts a 10 percent economic growth rate this year amid COVID-19 pandemic and economic losses caused by widespread conflict in the country.

State Minister of Finance Eyob Tekalegn told local media that the country’s economy is performing well that is attributable to sound policy measures being undertaken by the government

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) anticipates Ethiopia will register 8.7 percent economic growth this year while the world is expected to face negative economic growth.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed told MPs a few months ago that Ethiopia registered a 6.1 percent economic growth rate last year while the sub Saharan countries' reported an average of 3.2 percent economic growth.