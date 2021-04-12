Severe fuel shortage hits Ethiopia resulting in long queues in Addis Ababa and beyond at petrol stations (video)

A severe fuel shortage has hit Ethiopia resulting in long queues in Addis Ababa and beyond at petrol stations.

Many petrol stations have run out of fuel and motorists have been forced to queue for long hours at fuel stations that have the supplies since Friday.

Eshete Asfaw, State minister of Trade said the shortage was caused by road blockade in Afar region for one day.

The blockade was occurred along the main road linking Ethiopia and Djibouti. Ethiopia imports most of its goods via the port in Djibouti.

Eshete did not comment why the road was blocked and if it was opened until late Monday. He said the problem is easing as dozens of fuel transporting trucks which got away the blockade were arriving in Addis Ababa.

A heightened police presence was reported near petrol stations in the capital Addis Ababa as long lines of motorists waited to fill up their cars' fuel tanks.