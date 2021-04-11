Addis Ababa City to get the first ever medical village at Bole Sub City

Addis Ababa City is to get the first ever medical village to be built at Bole Sub City at a cost of 12 billion birr.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed officially launched the construction of the Medical Village which will be built and owned by Roha Medical Campus PLC.

The state of the art Medical Village is meant to treat all sort and complex illnesses and deliver up to date medical care services backed by latest technologies It would incorporate five hospitals that will have an aggregate of 1,200 beds,Roha Medical Campus PLC has said.

“Advancing healthcare for citizens is a critical priority.The construction of the medical center aims to make Ethiopia the hub of African medical tourism” Abiy said during the launching ceremony.