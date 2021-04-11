Leaders of Oromia and Amhara Prosperity Party agreed to jointly work and find lasting solutions to security challenges in Oromia region (video)

Leaders of the Oromia and Amhara Prosperity Party have agreed to jointly work and find lasting solutions to recurrent security challenges particularly in Oromia region where civilians were killed and exposed to forced displacement.

Tens of thousands of ethnic Amhara people have been displaced from different parts of the Oromia region fleeing ethnically motivated attacks.

Heads of the Oromia and Amhara Prosperity Party Offices said the leaders agreed to resolve the security problems along border areas and fight their common enemy –the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) which allegedly killed hundreds of ethnic Amhara people largely women,children and elders.

Amhara Prosperity Party Office Head Abrham Alehegn said the leaders have also agreed to resettle those people who were displaced due to targeted attacks in Oromia region – a claim not confirmed by Fikadu Tessema Oromia-Prosperity Party Office Head.Video: