TPLF force is not in a state of defending itself let alone gaining victory – Major General Kindu Gezu (video)

The rebel Tigray People Liberation Front (TPLF) force is not in a state of defending itself let alone gaining victory, a senior Ethiopian Military officer has said



In a recent statement, Major General Kindu Gezu said the TPLF force had been defeated badly and pushed to the point where it cannot wage war.

The TPLF force which he referred to as “Junta” could have won the war at the beginning when it possessed over 80 percent of the country’s military resources including more than 240 tanks and different range of missiles as well as more than 80,000 active fighters.



According to Major General Kindu, the Ethiopian National Defense Forces had assessed every pockets of Tekeze desert to hunt down remnants of the TPLF troops who are hiding inside the community and that makes the task of man hunting very difficult.Video: