Sidama, Ethiopia’s new and 10th regional state has entered into border conflict with the Oromia regional state over land ownership rights.

The new regional state has been in conflict with the Oromia region over land ownership of two districts which currently are part of the west Arsi zone of the Oromia region.

The regional state also faces unsettled land issues to its south over ownership of wider area which currently falls under the Wolaita zone’s administration.

Sidama further faces serious security problems in its Wondo Genet district where well armed men were settled in large numbers.

The armed men who took control of a larger portion of the district refused to leave the area and reportedly fired at members of the National Defense Forces