Ethiopia sends official letters inviting Egypt and Sudan to assign dam operators during 2nd round GERD filling

Ethiopian Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy has sent official letters inviting his Sudanese and Egyptian counterparts to assign operators who will be witnessing the second round dam filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) next rainy season.

In a message conveyed to Sudanese and Egyptian Water Ministers, Dr. Engineer Sileshi Bekele said the second dam filling will take place in July and August but could be extended until September depending on the volume of flooding or rain water.

“The invitation was made based on the proposal forwarded by National Independent and Science and Research Group (NISRG) and approved by water ministers of the three countries five years ago,” the Minister said in a statement.



The dam operators of the two countries would exchange information with their Ethiopian counterparts and evaluate the progress of the dam and rain condition.

The exchange of information would help the three countries to finalize the negotiation relating to the dam filling under African Union mediation and establish trust between them, he added.

He said the exchange of information on the dam filling would take place based on the Declaration of Principle (DoP) the three countries agreed in 2015 in Khartoum, Sudan.