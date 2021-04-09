Thousands of ethnic Amhara people have arrived in different towns of Amhara region fleeing targeted attacks in Wellega zone of Oromia region

Thousands of ethnic Amhara people have arrived in different towns in Amhara region fleeing ethnic based attacks in Guliso and Babo Gambel districts in Wellega zone of Ethiopia’s Oromia regional state.

The survivors told local media that they were told by government security forces to leave the districts where they lived for more than 40 years.

Last week, armed men killed more than 186 civilians including 72 children in Gambel district of Oromia region in ethnically motivated attacks.

The survivors are arriving in various towns of the Amhara region including in Bure, Bahir Dar, Haiqe, Dessie, Hara and Kobo towns. Majority of them have been sheltered in churches and mosques.

The exact number of survivors who are fleeing the targeted attacks is not known.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed recently said the federal army along with Oromia regional security forces has been taking offensive measures in retaliation of the latest massacre in Gambel district and other places in Oromia and benishangul Gumuz regional states.