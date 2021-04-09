National Movement of Amhara says its member was killed in Wenbra District in politically motivated attack in Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State

The National Movement of Amhara (NAMA) said its member Berihun Asferaw was killed in Wenbra District of the restive Metekel Zone in Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State.

In a face book post, NAMA said as the movement’s member and candidate, Berihun was running for a seat in the regional council before he was killed at in Beles town at a special place called Karbar.

“The assassination was politically motivated and aimed at deterring the political party’s activities in the region, NAMA’s statement reads.

NAMA strongly condemned the targeted killing and expressed grief over the death of its member. It is not clear who was behind the killing.

NAMA accused government security forces of sending death threat against its members as the 6th national election is fast approaching.