Sudanese Foreign Minister ruled out military action to stop Ethiopia filling its controversial mega dam (ahramonline)

(ahramonline)Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi ruled out military action to stop Ethiopia filling its controversial Blue Nile mega dam, during a visit to Qatar Thursday.

There is no room to talk about the military option. We are now talking about political options,” a- Mahdi told reporters in Doha. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has been a source of tension in the Nile River basin ever since Addis Ababa broke the ground on it in 2011.

The comments came a day after Ethiopia said it would pres on the filling of the dam sparking warning from Sudan and Egypt.

“There will be a significant mobilization of global opinion –the most important African opinion, especially in the neighboring countries and Nle Basin – to prevent Ethiopia from moving ahead with de-stabilizing the security of its significant neighbors, Egypt and Sudan,” she added.