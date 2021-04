Angoti, one of the languages spoken in Benatsemai district in Ethiopia’s South Nations Nationalities People Region (SNNPR) is nearing extinction due to a drop in the number of fluent speakers of the language.

Geida Qawale, is one of the 13 Berahaile ethnic people who speak the Angoti language. He claimed other languages, particularly that of Tsemai, dominated the language . “The language is rarely spoken as the native speakers meet on different occasions.” Geida told EBC. Video: