Latest round of talks between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan over Ethiopian massive dam ended without any development

The latest round of talks between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) have ended without any development.

Delegations from the three countries met in an attempt to break a deadlock in negotiations over Ethiopia’s massive dam on the Abay (Nile) river.

The negotiations, held in Kinshasa, DR Congo, concluded Tuesday without a deal being reached, according to a communique released after talks.

Sudan reportedly proposed United States, European Union, and the United Nations to be included in the talks as international mediators, which Ethiopia rejected and that led to the suspension of the talks.

The objective of the talks was to come up with a road map for negotiations to continue before Ethiopia fills the dam for a second time.

Ethiopia wants the GERD talks to be led solely by the African Union.

Ethiopia said that Egypt and Sudan came up with points that were not part of the agenda, such as postponing the filling of the GERD until a deal is reached.