Residents of Gilgel Beles town in western Ethiopia expressed grave concerns over widespread lawlessness in the zone (video)

Residents of Gilgel Beles town in Metekel Zone of Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State expressed grave concerns over widespread lawlessness in the zone as bandits continue to kill civilians and snatch public properties.

The residents said the bandits have continued to inflict serious social crisis in ethnically motivated attacks as the local administration remained indifferent to the armed attacks.

According to the residents, the bandits have cut the road linking the Gilgel Beles town to Chagni and killing in an Ambush.

The residents also warned of looming drought in the region as farmers didn’t cultivate last year due to the conflict. Video

